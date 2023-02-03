REFURBISHMENT OF VARADOURO DO PAUL DO MAR IS COMPLETED

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will visit tomorrow, at 12:00, the beachfront, in Paul do Mar, in order to observe the works carried out there. The refurbishment of Varadouro do Paul do Mar has been completed, following the completion of the work on Casa do Guincho.

The complete renovation of the boathouse was an investment of 222,261.23 euros, 75% supported by the European Fund for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

The intervention, carried out over three phases, is considered fundamental for the local fishing community, allowing fishermen to shore their boats more efficiently.

