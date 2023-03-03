Number of homeless increases

The number of homeless people in the Autonomous Region of Madeira has increased, 130 individuals are currently on the street, advanced this Friday, March 3, Sílvia Ferreira from CASA – Support Center for the Homeless.

According to the person in charge, the number skyrocketed at the beginning of the year, when in January another 21 homeless people were identified.

The profile, explains Sílvia Ferreira, is changing: “They are increasingly younger and under the effects of psychoactive substances. The so-called ‘bloom’ is in force”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...