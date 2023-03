A 33-year-old woman has been missing since yesterday morning in the municipality of Santa Cruz.

Laura Capontes was last seen in the Eiras area, in Caniço, wearing pajamas, cream shorts.

The family requests that anyone who has more information or who can find it to contact the Santa Cruz PSP or contacts: 969128338 and 962806434

From Diário Notícias

