Expect Wind and Airport Problems this Week

ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal announced this afternoon that, according to IPMA forecasts, the restrictions caused by weather conditions at Madeira Airport should remain in place in the coming days.

“We recommend that passengers confirm the status of their flight before heading to the airport”, recommends the airport authority.

No much help when you need to go to the airport and hope your flight lands.

Looking at wind guru it’s going to remain windy all week, but this doesn’t mean constant wind, and it also depends on direction and the strength of the gusts.

Something to keep an eye on this week.

