Weather Radar in Porto Santo was very useful in forecasting the storm Óscar

After having visited the island of Madeira yesterday, the president of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), was, this Friday, in Porto Santo.

José Guerreiro visited the meteorology facilities, was with several professionals in this sector and, of course, was on the meteorological radar, on the peak of Espigão.

The president of IPMA revealed to DIÁRIO that, in fact, the radar has been “a very important instrument in operational terms”. “It has been an enormous asset, namely the anticipation of the forecast”, he stressed.

“Recently, when the Óscar storm hit, we managed – and with the quality professionals we have – a forecast 48 hours in advance and that was extremely useful, associated with the computing capacities installed in the central services in Lisbon”, he explained.

José Guerreiro said that “soon we will also be able to predict extreme atmospheric phenomena, namely intense localized rain with forecasts of three kilometers, which is very useful for civil protection”.

The meteorological radar “is, in fact, a decisive piece of equipment, together with the equipment of meteorological stations that we have already focused on previously”, reinforced the president of IPMA.

From Diário Notícias

