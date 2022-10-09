Surfer tries to rescue body seen floating in the sea of ​​Porto da Cruz

The body of the individual who disappeared this morning in the sea off Porto da Cruz was seen floating near the surf zone. A surfer at the scene went overboard in an attempt to rescue what is supposed to be the body of the missing citizen.

However, by sea, two lifeboats were deployed: one from Sanas (Sanas 103), the other from the Captaincy (SR 40).

It’s believed the individual reported missing at sea in Porto da Cruz, allegedly threw himself into the sea, in the Maiata area, to try to save his son, who was eventually rescued by a surfer, and his father ended up disappearing.

