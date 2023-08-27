JPP QUESTIONS REASONS FOR NON-DELIVERY OF LIDL DOCUMENTS BY CMF

The JPP regretted, today, the non-delivery of documents relating to the arrival of the LIDL by the City Council of Funchal at the request of the party, therefore questioning the reasons for such a posture and “the real reasons” for the delay in licensing the chain LIDL in the county.

“We made a request for documentation to the Municipality of Funchal at the end of July, requesting all correspondence and all documentation exchanged between the city council and LIDL. And it was not answered by the camera. The request was made by a member of the National Secretariat, and I myself also followed up with another letter this week. The lack of response from Pedro Calado, who should have delivered the documentation by August 23, and the recent maneuvers by Intermaché, raise many doubts”, shot Élvio Sousa, in a statement released this Sunday.

The parliamentarian recalled that the news of the deployment of this group in Madeira was received “with enthusiasm by the vast majority of Madeirans”.

“Fed up with duopolies and monopolies that keep competition from entering the Region, the arrival of LIDL is a breath of fresh air. Let us not forget the boycott and blockades created by the Government in the 90s, and now recently the lack of response from the Funchal Chamber, within the legal deadlines”, he also accused.

Given this delay in licensing, Élvio Sousa also recalled that many workers, who are undergoing training, will have to “wait more than a year to gain access to their livelihood”.

It is in this sense that the party once again challenges the city council: “Whoever shouldn’t, doesn’t fear. You can be sure, as we have done dozens of times, we will not let go of this matter, until the full clarification, and for the clarification of the entire population ”, ended.

From Jornal Madeira

