PASSENGER ‘DELAYED’ DEPARTURE FROM EASYJET FLIGHT FOR REFUSING TO COMPLY WITH CREW INSTRUCTIONS

A passenger today complicated the departure of Easyjet flight EJU7624, which had a scheduled departure from Madeira at 2:20 pm, bound for Lisbon.

As reported to JM, the aircraft still moved to the runway, but ended up aborting the take-off and returned to the gate again.

At the origin of what happened was the refusal of a passenger to comply with the instructions of a flight attendant, who, according to the rules of the company, requested that the traveler remove her cabin bag from under the seat in front of the passenger, something that it was accepted.

The professional’s insistence was not well received by the passenger, who was therefore asked to leave the plane, delaying departure, as the PSP was called to intervene to remove her from the aircraft.

One of the travelers told JM that passengers remained trapped inside the plane, without further explanations or food.

However, departure took place about an hour later.

