Colombo Festival kicks off with a huge crowd in Porto Santo

The Colombo Festival, an emblematic tourist and cultural event on the island of Porto Santo, has already begun.

Thousands of people are watching this great spectacle, which had its high point with the landing of the navigator Christopher Columbus on the sands of the golden island beach.

Various songs and dances are and will be highlighted in this phase of the competition.

At night, Christopher Columbus and his entourage will stroll through the city, where various shows will take place throughout the night.

The Colombo Festival started this Thursday and will continue until Sunday.

From Diário Notícias

