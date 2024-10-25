Madeira under yellow warning for heavy rain until 1:00 pm

Madeira Island is under a yellow warning for rain, sometimes heavy, from 7 am to 1 pm this Friday.

The warning was issued ‘at the last minute’ by IPMA, which officially notified (emails sent to newsletter subscribers, as it always does when issuing warnings) of this situation at 1:30 am, although this situation has already been visible on its portal since 00:21, but not with any greater advance notice.

The yellow warning covers the northern and southern coasts of Madeira, as well as the mountainous regions. Porto Santo is without any warning.

From Diário Notícias

Photo IPMA

