80% of the 187 people who went to the emergency room today have respiratory problems

The RAM Health Service has registered a total of 187 patients from midnight to 3:30 pm today. The majority of these patients are for respiratory problems: 80 percent. This is the number given to JM by SESARAM when asked to provide an update on the situation in the emergency department at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

On this occasion, the service reports that the number of clinical discharges remains the same as that announced on January 3, that is, 230. It should be noted that Health and Social Security are trying to contact the families of patients who have already been discharged in order to free up beds for patients who are arriving at the hospital and who need to be admitted.

From Jornal Madeira

