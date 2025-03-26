Funchal – Nantes among easyJet’s proposals for summer travel

At a time when planning summer holidays, easyJet says it has “options to suit all tastes, with departures from various Portuguese airports”.

One of the proposals is Funchal – Nantes. “Close to the Atlantic Ocean, the city is an invitation to stroll and discover its contemporary and historical cultural heritage, with an ever-present natural environment, by bike, on foot or along the banks of the Loire River”, says the airline.

But there’s more:

Lisbon – Palermo: This Sicilian city combines the energy of the Mediterranean with a rich historical heritage. With breathtaking beaches and irresistible cuisine, Palermo is an excellent choice for an unforgettable summer holiday.

Lisbon – Tirana: The capital of Albania is gaining popularity among travelers looking for an authentic and surprising destination. With a growing culture, colorful streets and quick access to paradisiacal beaches, Tirana is an excellent choice for those who want to explore a place that is still little known.

Porto / Lisbon – Cape Verde: This is a destination where summer seems to last all year round. With golden sand beaches, crystal clear waters and a wave of good cheer, Cape Verde is ideal for those looking for days of relaxation and adventure.

Porto – Split: For lovers of history and the sea, Split, Croatia, is a must-see destination. With its rich history, Adriatic beaches and lively nightlife, this city offers the perfect balance between culture and leisure.

Faro – Bordeaux: The region enchants in summer with its world-famous wines, rolling vineyards and visits to elegant châteaux. The city combines historic charm with a vibrant cultural life on the banks of the Garonne River, ideal for sightseeing, gastronomy and art. From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...