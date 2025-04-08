Petition demands end to animal cruelty in Madeira, “paradise for tourists” and “hell for animals”

A public petition was recently launched demanding concrete and urgent measures to combat animal cruelty in Madeira . Entitled ‘Paradise for Tourists – Hell for Animals’, the initiative is aimed at the Regional Government and the Municipal Council of Funchal, and has already gathered around half a thousand signatures.

The text of the petition, promoted by a platform that helps expatriates in their move and adaptation to Madeira, denounces recurring situations of mistreatment of dogs, cats and birds in the Region, highlighting cases of prolonged chaining, confinement in small and unsanitary spaces, lack of basic care, cruel abandonment of litters in bags or boxes, and lack of effective monitoring. Despite the existence of national animal protection legislation, such as Decree-Law No. 69/2014 and Article 387 of the Penal Code, the signatories consider that its practical application in Madeira is insufficient, allowing many cases to go unpunished.

The main demands include a ban on chaining dogs for more than three hours in a 24-hour period, criminalizing the abandonment of animals with increased penalties for repeat offenders, creating safe delivery programs for unwanted puppies, reinforcing minimum hygiene and well-being conditions for all animals in captivity, and implementing public awareness campaigns. They also advocate the application of severe sanctions, such as significant fines, loss of custody of the animal, and criminal records for offenders.

The petition stresses that “animals are sentient beings that deserve respect and care” and regrets that “Madeira, although known for its natural beauty and hospitality, is a poor example in the protection of its animals”. The proponents believe that the current situation compromises the external image of the Region and call for an urgent transformation, so that it also becomes an example in terms of animal welfare.

The initiative remains available for subscription online, with the warning that only subscriptions that include a 12- or 8-digit identification number will be validated. “With the increase in global interaction and the presentation of Madeira as an excellent tourist destination, it will be increasingly difficult to hide this reality”, warn the authors.

