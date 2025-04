Satellite image of depression Olivier.

We are in the most stable area of this depression, most unstable areas southwest and southeast of Madeira.

More instability in the Canary Islands, as expected.

Madeira will stay mostly dry with some warm sunshine, making a change, but the weather is expected to become more unsettled again towards the weekend.

Images show a lot of flooding in the Canaries on some of the islands.

