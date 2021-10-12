Grupo Sousa becomes AMI’s logistic partner for the Autonomous Regions, Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau

The International Medical Assistance Foundation (AMI) recently signed a protocol with Logislink, a Sousa Group company, in an initiative aimed at supporting this Foundation in the transport of essential goods to the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira, Cape Verde and Guinea -Bissau.

The International Medical Assistance Foundation (AMI) has assumed, since 1984, as a non-governmental organization of reference, whose mission is to provide humanitarian aid and promote human development, taking into account Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals , in the areas of health, social and environmental, anywhere in the world.

Grupo Sousa, which for 35 years has been developing activities as a maritime, port, logistics and energy operator, ensures maritime lines and regular national and international logistics chains between mainland Portugal, the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira, Canary Islands, Cape Green and Guinea-Bissau.

Grupo Sousa owns GS Lines, currently the largest Portuguese shipowner and the only one to be part of the list of the 100 largest shipowners in the world in the Alphaliner ranking. The Sousa Group and its member companies elect Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability as a structuring pillar of their action, and the initiatives developed in this area are guided by the Sustainable Development Goals, namely in the health, social and environmental areas.

From Diário Notícias

