Heavy traffic causes one-hour stoppages on access to Ribeiro Frio

The morning of this Wednesday, April 9th, was a real situation of chaotic traffic for the motorists who went to Ribeiro Frio.

The high flow of cars heading towards one of the most famous tourist attractions in the Region caused long queues of cars with stops lasting up to an hour.

I can only see one solution for now, and that is to make some pull in areas to allow cars to pass, but this will need policing as there are always going to be idiots who will park there. I cant see this area getting any better in the near future, making it a place to avoid.

