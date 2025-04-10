10th edition of the Chocolate Market takes place between 14th and 17th April

The 10th edition of the Chocolate Market will take place between the 14th and 17th of April, at Mercado dos Lavradores.

According to the Mayor of Funchal, Cristina Pedra, the 4-day event will consist of 2 initiatives: the Chocolate Market itself and the Best Chocolate Cake competition.

This year, the Municipality of Funchal decided to reinforce the initiative’s programming by creating a space dedicated to organizing workshops, tastings and tastings, as well as carrying out various themed activities linked to chocolate and the Easter season.

“This is an essential way of boosting, attracting and retaining the public at the Mercado dos Lavradores”, he stated.

The ‘Best Chocolate Cake’ competition, which will take place on the last day of the event, April 17, once again includes two categories – amateur and professional – with six prizes awarded worth a total of 1,300 euros.

The mayor highlighted the importance of the initiative as a way of promoting traditional sweets and stimulating commercial activity.

The mayor also thanked the participation of the 12 brands present at the Chocolate Market, as well as their involvement in the various itinerant entertainment activities, highlighting the presence of the Teatro Bolo do Caco Company, the UauCacau brand, ABM – Associação Barmen da Madeira and traders from the Mercado dos Lavradores.

From Diário Notícias

