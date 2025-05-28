28 incidents recorded up to 11:00 today. Achada do Marquês Road restricted

As of 11:00 am this Saturday, May 10, 28 incidents were recorded in the Autonomous Region of Madeira due to adverse weather conditions. The situations involved a total of 62 operators and 28 land resources, in a coordinated response to floods, mass movements and dangerous situations.

Of the total number of occurrences, the following stand out:

17 floods, 7 mass movements, 4 situations of signaling or identification of dangers.

The most affected municipalities were: Ribeira Brava (15 occurrences), Santa Cruz (5), Funchal (4), Câmara de Lobos (2), Ponta do Sol (1), Machico (1).

All situations were promptly resolved at municipal level, with no casualties or serious damage reported.

Road traffic has also suffered some restrictions. Via Expresso 4, between Serra de Água and Ribeira Brava, has already been reopened, although under certain conditions. Estrada da Achada do Marquês, in the parish of Ilha, municipality of Santana, remains restricted.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...