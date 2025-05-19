Leroy Merlin garden targeted by illegal camping

Obviously if these are tourists, they probably rent a car and then find places to sleep at night, or just purely backpacking. We have both these kinds of tourist that don’t spend on accommodation.

This morning, anyone who passed by Leroy Merlin, in São Martinho, came across a new scene of illegal camping, this time “in a hidden corner” of the garden.

Images sent to JM by a reader show a tent set up in addition to a hammock supported between two trees, in which an individual was lying. According to the eyewitness, the overnight stay was made by two tourists.

It should be remembered that, just yesterday, JM reported another scene of illegal camping , this time in relation to a tent set up on a vehicle parked at the Pico do Facho Viewpoint, in Machico.

This type of situation is becoming increasingly common in Madeira, and the Regional Government has supposedly increased its vigilance over this issue.

From Jornal Madeira

