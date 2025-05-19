Leroy Merlin garden targeted by illegal camping

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Obviously if these are tourists, they probably rent a car and then find places to sleep at night, or just purely backpacking. We have both these kinds of tourist that don’t spend on accommodation.

This morning, anyone who passed by Leroy Merlin, in São Martinho, came across a new scene of illegal camping, this time “in a hidden corner” of the garden.

Images sent to JM by a reader show a tent set up in addition to a hammock supported between two trees, in which an individual was lying. According to the eyewitness, the overnight stay was made by two tourists.

It should be remembered that, just yesterday, JM reported another scene of illegal camping , this time in relation to a tent set up on a vehicle parked at the Pico do Facho Viewpoint, in Machico.

This type of situation is becoming increasingly common in Madeira, and the Regional Government has supposedly increased its vigilance over this issue.

From Jornal Madeira

 

Previous Article‘Tent saga’ continues, this time in Machico
Next Article15 million flies were released into the skies of Madeira every week 18 years ago
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. I have said it before and I will say it again, this governments policy of quantity not quality of tourists has created this situation. With mostly 4 and 5 star hotels and AL rentals costing around 100 euros per night on average, people who are looking for a super budget holiday on Madeira, and fly here by the cheapest available airline and route, are hardly going to be using hotels or AL rentals during their stay. Maybe they even find the 2 Euros per night tourist tax too much to pay? Are these the same tourists who some people post here that the island should be grateful for their visits, because they “bring employment” to the island?

    Reply

  2. Whenever we arrive in Madeira the immigration officer always asks how long we’ll be staying for and more importantly WHERE WE WILL BE STAYING.
    Surely if tourists arrive with backpacks that obviously look like they’re intending to camp it should ring alarm bells somewhere. Or would that be too simple?
    These ‘tourists’ are totally disrespectful of the island and its lovely people.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy