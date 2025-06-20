Floral carpets fill the streets of Funchal on Corpus Christi

The centre of Funchal was very busy yesterday afternoon on Corpus Christi, with residents and tourists admiring the floral carpets that decorate the route of the procession, which started late afternoon, after the open-air mass at 6pm in Praça do Município.

The overcast weather has contributed to a mild atmosphere, ideal for those who walk along the streets decorated with flowers and greenery, in a meticulous work carried out by 13 parishes divided into five groups – Santo da Serra, Bom Caminho and João Ferino; São Vicente, Seixal and Ribeira da Janela; Arco de São Jorge and São Jorge; Arco da Calheta and Loreto; Porto Moniz, Santa and Achadas da Cruz – from the Diocese of Funchal. These carpets extend along the route that connects Largo do Colégio to the Cathedral, passing through several emblematic arteries of the city, such as Rua Câmara Pestana, Avenida Arriaga and Avenida do Mar.

From Diário Notícias

