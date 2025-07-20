Tourists criticize lack of cleanliness at Cabo Girão Viewpoint

Its disgusting the amount of money they are making from this and the whole area is in a state, im sure the toilets there are no better, which is an additional charge.

Several tourists expressed dissatisfaction this morning with the cleaning and maintenance conditions of the Cabo Girão Viewpoint in Câmara de Lobos.

According to a guide-interpreter present at the site, visitors were unhappy about not being able to fully appreciate the view of the Atlantic Ocean and the impressive Cabo Girão cliff, as the viewpoint’s glass was dirty and in poor condition. “It’s in a deplorable state,” lamented one of the tourists.

Some questioned how it is possible for such an important tourist infrastructure to have such conditions, especially now that access to the viewpoint is paid.

Despite the usual heavy visitor flow, criticism focused on the lack of maintenance of the space, which compromises visitors to enjoy one of Madeira’s most emblematic views.

From Jornal Madeira

