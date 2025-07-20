Tourists criticize lack of cleanliness at Cabo Girão Viewpoint

Several tourists expressed dissatisfaction this morning with the cleaning and maintenance conditions of the Cabo Girão Viewpoint in Câmara de Lobos.

According to a guide-interpreter present at the site, visitors were unhappy about not being able to fully appreciate the view of the Atlantic Ocean and the impressive Cabo Girão cliff, as the viewpoint’s glass was dirty and in poor condition. “It’s in a deplorable state,” lamented one of the tourists.

Some questioned how it is possible for such an important tourist infrastructure to have such conditions, especially now that access to the viewpoint is paid.

Despite the usual heavy visitor flow, criticism focused on the lack of maintenance of the space, which compromises visitors to enjoy one of Madeira’s most emblematic views.

  1. The dirty area is probably caused by tourists, maybe they should take their rubbish away from there and dispose of it in town.

    1. If they are complaining about the glass floor maybe remove shoes, if they’ve walked along one of the levadas to get there, their shoes will not be clean. More tourists = more dirt and rubbish. On my last visit it looked no worse than any other tourist spot … the way things are progressing with zipwires/giant swings etc. we will soon lose the titles ‘pearl of the atlantic’ or ‘Hawaii of europe’ [my personal hate] and become ‘Madeirdisney’. As an aside I wonder if Europeans call Hawaii the ‘Madeira of the Pacific’ Happy weekend everyone…and happy birthday Tobi, take a break and enjoy your day.

  2. Dis you read the article? It’s a maintenance issue, not rubbish removal. Are you suggesting that the tourists are causing the glass to haze from below the deck? This is now a paid attraction, with that comes certain reasonable expectations. One of which, being able to see the views through the glass deck as intended.

  3. Yup they should complain
    Whoever runs the operation with the cost they charge to visit a view point.

    Has to be a concession
    Must be making millions there …

    Should make sure the surrounding areas are clean and the see through glass too

    And get ripped off by the shops and restaurants too with high prices

  4. It’s a disgrace, the ‘viewpoint’ at Guindaste is disgusting too.
    Six years ago Madeira was still a gorgeous quality destination, but now it’s becoming the Benidorm of the Atlantic.

