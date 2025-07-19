CDU defends the return of Praia Formosa to the population of Funchal

This morning, the CDU held a political initiative in Praia Formosa, Funchal, where it once again denounced what it considers to be a process of “privatization” of the coastal area and advocated for its full return to the population.

During the event, Ricardo Lume, head of the CDU’s list for Funchal City Council, warned of what he described as a “true privatization process” that has been taking place over the past few decades. “The coastline of the municipality of Funchal has been sold off piece by piece, in a process that has illegally denied the population access to the sea,” he stated.

The candidate also denounced the existence of speculative interests in the Praia Formosa area, which, he said, promote “disorganised concrete construction” and hinder public access to the seafront. He also accused the Funchal City Council, the Regional Government, and the parties that support them—the PSD and CDS—of being “complicit in this process.”

However, Ricardo Lume pointed out that there is now a new opportunity to reverse this trend: A court ruling has halted the “privatisation” they claim to want to undertake at Praia Formosa. “This is an opportunity to return Praia Formosa to the people of Funchal. The potential of this excellent beachfront is being wasted. It is urgent to safeguard this public heritage and protect it from real estate speculation,” he emphasised.

Among the proposals put forward, the creation of the Youth City stands out, a project that aims to provide the area with spaces dedicated to leisure, sports and human, social and cultural development.

From Jornal Madeira

