Subsection of the southern lane of the expressway closed between the Caniço and Porto Novo junctions

The sub-section of the South lane (Funchal – Airport direction) of the expressway, between the Caniço (16) and Porto Novo (17) junctions, had to be closed due to a container falling onto the roadway, which occurred late afternoon, reported the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure.

Video from Jornal Madeira

“The sub-section of the southern lane (Funchal – Airport direction) of the expressway between the Caniço (16) and Porto Novo (17) junctions had to be closed and will only be reopened, even if only on one lane, when minimum safety conditions have been reestablished, with every effort being made to open one lane to traffic as soon as possible”, can be read in the statement sent to the newsrooms.

The same note indicates that, “at this moment the transport company already has on site and on its way there, several means capable of removing the container”.

Likewise, “VIALITORAL is mobilizing all other resources that are necessary and available to mitigate the effects of the accident.”

The PSP and the Regional Roads Directorate are monitoring and assisting the VIALITORAL Concessionaire.

Given the interruption, the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure also provides the recommended alternative for car traffic:

Exit the expressway at the Caniço de Baixo junction and turn right towards Caniço Centro;

Continue to the roundabout and take the first exit towards Camacha/Caniço Centro;

Continue along Comendador António Nóbrega Road (Caniço Bypass) until the roundabout;

Take the first exit and follow Estrada João Gonçalves Zarco until Estrada Regional 204 (Estrada do Aeroporto);

Always follow the Regional Road until you reach the entrance to the Expressway at the Porto Novo Junction, towards the Airport.

