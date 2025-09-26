Thomas Berndorfer appointed Cybersecurity Ambassador for SME Connect, one of the EU’s largest interest groups

• Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software, has been appointed as a Cybersecurity ambassador of SME Connect, one of the largest business and interest groups in the EU.

• SME Connect represents more than 1.2 million companies through business associations. It aims to advance the legislative interests and values of Small and Medium Enterprises across the continent.

• Thomas’ role will be to promote better cybersecurity practices through SME Connect’s Digital Tools Programme, encouraging members to adopt secure technology that can unlock potential, reduce operational costs, and drive long-term competitiveness.

23.09.25 Vienna: Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software has been appointed as the cybersecurity ambassador for SME Connect’s Digital Tools Programme, a new initiative to deliver practical advice and support to Europe’s Small and Medium Enterprises from some of the most innovative of their peers.

SME Connect is one of the EU’s largest business networks with more than 1.2 million companies registered through subscribing business associations, designed the programme to promote it’s overall goal of equipping European SMEs to remain agile, competitive, and secure in the face of mounting global challenges and new business realities. Combined with its extensive political expertise, it will help businesses overcome governmental and bureaucratic hurdles.

Thomas will be working with the organization and its members to promote cybersecurity best practice through SME Connect’s network, including in upcoming events at European institutions.

He said that he will bring his extensive experience at the head of Connecting Software, a successful medium size enterprise that has operated across Europe and the United States for over 20 years. Connecting Software has worked with high-security sectors across the globe within the public and private sector and has long provided the tools needed for organizations to adopt resilient cybersecurity measures without sacrificing productivity and connectivity.

Thomas added: “As a proud founder of an SME, it’s an honor to be appointed as an ambassador for this emerging programme. When businesses have access to the right tools, they can streamline processes, supercharge productivity, and keep vital information secure. That’s how great business ideas become global companies.”

He plans to use the position to advocate for cybersecurity principles that he argues that are vital for businesses to succeed “As the cyber threats to European businesses become more powerful than ever, it’s incredibly important for organizations to invest in cutting edge solutions that can protect them from document fraud, data breaches and more. We have always modeled these measures at Connecting Software, and I’m excited to be sharing them with the broader business community”.

Find out more about SME Connect’s Digital Tools Programme here: https://www.smeconnect.eu/digital-tools-programme-for-smes

About Thomas Berndorfer

With a 30-year career in enterprise software, Thomas Berndorfer is the CEO and founder of Connecting Software, a leading European provider of secure integration solutions for programs like Microsoft 365 and Salesforce.

He has worked with companies from Silicon Valley to Sydney – spearheading solutions that reduce IT headaches and boost productivity.

Born in Austria, he is the Honorary Consul for Austria in Madeira, Portugal, where he is now based.

About Connecting Software.

Connecting Software has been providing software solutions to synchronize data and connect enterprise systems for over two decades. It serves over 1000 customers globally, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, public service, and defense.

Connecting Software’s solutions work automatically in the background to increase productivity, improve security, and ensure compliance. They easily connect with popular business applications like Microsoft Dynamics, O365/M365, SharePoint, and Salesforce. They also incorporate proven, cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain for data integrity and authenticity, and data diodes for unidirectional secure data transfer in sensitive environments. This strategic application of advanced technologies ensures effectiveness and reliability for clients’ critical operations.

