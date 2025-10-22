Madeira Best Island Destination in Europe for the 11th time

Madeira was awarded twice tonight at the European Gala of the World Travel Awards, held in Sardinia (Italy).

For the 11th time it was elected as Europe’s Leading Island Destination and for the second consecutive year the Madeira Promotion Association (AP-M) received the award for Best European Tourism Entity.

Since 2013, with the exception of 2015, Madeira has held the award for Best Island Destination in Europe, which, according to Eduardo Jesus, is “the result of the continuous and coordinated work that has been carried out by the Region and by all those who contribute daily to affirming Madeira as a unique and qualified tourist destination”.

Its competitors were the Azores, the Spanish Canary Islands, Ibiza and Mallorca, Crete and the Cyclades (Greece), Sardinia and Sicily (Italy), Malta, Cyprus, and also Guernsey and Jersey (United Kingdom).

Regarding AP-M, the Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, says that the award is a “recognition that once again honors a dedicated team, whose competence and professionalism have been decisive in the global affirmation of the destination.”

Nominated in this category were Turismo de Portugal, Atout France, Turismo de Austria, Turismo de Croatia, Fáilte Ireland, Turismo de Germany, National Tourism Organisation of Greece (GNTO), Spanish Tourism Institute (TURESPAÑA), Turismo de Italy, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, Turismo de Slovenia and VisitEngland.

From Jornal Madeira

