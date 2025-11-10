Storm Claudia – Heavy Rain in Some Areas

STORM CLAUDIA

AEMET – Spanish State Meteorology Agency, named the depression Claudia. This same depression will be responsible for aggravating weather for Madeira and not only.

Heavy and persistent rain is expected strong wind, possibility of thunderstorms and maritime commotion.

Madeira / Wednesday – November 12

Both the American model GFS and the European model ECMWF put high values of rain accumulation in one hour, period expected for mid and late Wednesday morning, we don’t always see a great tune in these 2 models, this front and second models will be strong activity, with interaction of moist southwest streams and cooler air that this depression will drag.

This storm stretches from Greenland to the Canary islands, and will impact, the Portuguese Archipelago, mainland Portugal, British isles and parts of Spain and the Canary Islands, where rain could cause some problems.

Like this: Like Loading...