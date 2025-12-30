Fireworks are scheduled for midnight.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced that the traditional fireworks display marking the New Year will still take place at midnight tomorrow.

The official stated in a press conference that, considering the latest forecasts from IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere), there is no justification for altering or even canceling the fireworks display.

“The orange alert only comes into effect at 3am on the 1st, so the fireworks continue,” he said.

According to Albuquerque, the orange alert will only be activated at 3:00 AM on January 1st. For this reason, the usual time for the fireworks display will be maintained.

The Prime Minister admits that the “ideal conditions” for the usual colorful celebration in Funchal Bay may not be met, but that sufficient conditions exist for the fireworks display to take place.

