TAP Warns Passengers

TAP Air Portugal warned of possible disruptions to flights to and from the Airport in Madeira on December 31st and January 1st, due to bad weather forecast and weather warnings issued by IPMA for the region.

The company recommends that passengers confirm the status of a flight before heading to the airport, as delays or cancellations may occur.

Customers with tickets to or from Funchal issued by December 30, for travel scheduled for the 31st, can alter the booking at no cost, for flights between December 30th and January 6th, 2026. The changes should be made through the official TAP channels or through the travel agencies.

