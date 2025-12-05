“Golf courses to please tourists while Madeirans struggle to make ends meet,” accuses JPP.

Madeira News

The member of parliament for the Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP) party in the Assembly of the Republic accuses the PSD/CDS regional government of “living an intolerable contradiction” by insisting on “the illusion of development based on the luxury tourism of golf courses,” preferring “to please those who spend their holidays in Madeira and neglecting the priorities and daily difficulties of thousands of Madeirans.”

Filipe Sousa laments that “the PSD/CDS government insists on selling the Region as a luxury tourist postcard, while thousands of Madeirans bear an increasingly pronounced poverty, a poverty that does not appear in luxurious tourist brochures, but remains in thousands of homes with families who survive on miserable salaries and pensions.”

The parliamentarian says that Madeira “does not live off golf courses, it lives off the work of the people, the young people, the families, the middle and working classes, small and medium-sized businesses”, and recalls that “the PSD/CDS government was elected to govern for all of them, that is its obligation and duty, it cannot continue to show this contempt, this detachment from the real needs of those who live and work in Madeira”.

Filipe Sousa cites figures from the Regional Directorate of Statistics (DRE) to support his criticisms: Almost 50,000 Madeirans live at risk of poverty; around 13,000 workers are at risk of poverty despite being employed; 23% of the population is in poverty or social exclusion, well above the national average; 14,000 people face severe material deprivation. “These numbers crush any propaganda,” he emphasizes.

According to the MP, while the PSD/CDS is “obsessed” with building more golf courses paid for with the taxes of the people of Madeira, “there are fathers and mothers struggling to pay rent, electricity and water bills, go to the supermarket or buy medicine.”

Faced with these difficulties, adds Filipe Sousa, the PCDS/CDS “builds golf courses, makes golden promises and talks about progress while the real Madeira sinks and closes itself off in an arrogant, insensitive and politically blind bubble”.

The deputy concludes: “The Government prefers luxury projects to policies that increase income, improve housing, reduce the cost of living, and provide social support. It prefers to please those who vacation in Madeira rather than protect those who live and work in the Region. The JPP demands that the Government wake up from the bubble in which it is hiding. Madeira doesn’t need golf. It needs fair wages and houses that the people of Madeira can afford.”

From Diário Notícias

  1. So, where does the vast income from tourism go……surely there must be a way of taking a large percentage to help with the social problems highlighted in this article. Your excellent newsletters list almost on a daily basis fleets of tourist liners coming to Madeira quite apart from the (and I remember your comment re millions of visitors flying into the island……).

    1. Yes, this is sadly all true. However, the people of Madeira vote the same politicians in over and over again so they shouldn’t expect change…

    2. You ask “So, where does the vast income from tourism go” most of it into the pockets of a few. The taxes paid by tourists get lumped in to the central pot when they should be directed more correctly. What doesn’t help is that the Madeirense keep electing the same bunch of corrupt & incompetent politicians at every election.

      1. So, my obvious response to your reply is “why do the Madeirans keep electing the same bunch of corrupt & incompetent politicians….” ? One can only assume either the turn-out for the relevant election(s) is extremely poor and hence the poll is rigged or the electorate as a whole are being compromised in some way to re-elect the same regime? ( I appreciate your response to this reply may not endear you to those in authority or the Madeirans as a whole, but unless you can rally the latter to your cause, nothing will change!!)

  3. I struggle to believe that in an island desperately short of manpower we have a situation where people can’t afford to live. We import Pakistanis and Indians by the boatload to pick up the slack left by our lazy, ever demanding population. If you don’t work you can’t expect the same quality of living that those who do work get. Golf courses will generate income to support those reluctant to work, they should be grateful that the island is becoming economically successful.

    As for why they keep voting the same government every term; the current government gives them grants and subsidies to ensure they get by with the minimum or no effort. Why risk a new government that might take that all away?

    I lived and worked in Madeira for several years and I have yet to meet a more lazy self entitled culture than the locals. There is no poverty, only an unwillingness to work.

    1. Thank you Bruce Lee – you have succinctly answered my question; alas that answer echoes what is now happening in the UK……!

