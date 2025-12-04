‘Christmas in the Square’ kicks off Sunday at the Farmers’ Market

The Farmers’ Market in Funchal is once again transformed into one of the central hubs of the city’s Christmas season with the return of ‘Christmas in the Square’, an initiative promoted by the Municipality and which this year celebrates its 11th edition.

The event takes place on December 7th, 14th and 21st, between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM, at Praça do Peixe (Fish Market Square).

‘Christmas in the Square’, which according to the local authority is “one of the most significant moments in the Christmas calendar” of the Madeiran capital, “combines tradition and innovation, bringing together local and regional brands in an environment that replicates an authentic Christmas market”.

Each Sunday will have its own theme, reinforcing the diversity of the programming:

December 7th: Fashion, Accessories and Decoration

December 14th: Christmas Delicacies

December 21st: Themed Fairs, with offerings ranging from fashion and decoration to painting, crafts, antiques, and gastronomy.

In total, 131 brands will be present at an event that continues to see high participation. The 2025 edition received 180 applications, a 9% increase compared to the previous year. However, space limitations prevented the inclusion of approximately 27% of the proposals, despite their recognized quality.

More than just a Christmas market, “Christmas in the Square” establishes itself as a space for socializing, boosting the economy, and promoting local commerce, reinforcing the role of the Farmers’ Market as a traditional meeting point during this festive season.

The event is part of Funchal’s official Christmas program, available at natal.funchal.pt.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...