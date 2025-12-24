Júlia Ochôa among the eight semi-finalists of ‘The Voice Portugal’

Júlia Ochôa from Madeira secured a place in the semi-finals of ‘The Voice Portugal’ this Sunday, being one of the contestants selected in the second live gala of this edition of the program. The young singer joined the group of eight semi-finalists after being saved by the public vote.

On stage, Júlia Ochôa performed Kelly Clarkson’s ‘A Moment Like This’, a performance that earned praise from the mentors. Sara Correia considered the choice “excellent” for the contestant’s voice, emphasizing that she had surpassed herself compared to the previous week. “You sang beautifully, I have nothing to criticize,” she stated.

At the end of the performance, the Madeira native revealed that she particularly liked the musical choice suggested by Fernando Daniel, mentor of her team, explaining that she identifies with the song because of her gratitude for experiencing “a moment like this”.

Fernando Daniel also highlighted the contestant’s improvement, considering that she was “much better” than in the first live gala, in a song that he described as “much more difficult”.

Regarding Fernando Daniel’s team, Júlia Ochôa and António Paulino advanced to the next phase, in random order. They are two of the eight contestants who will compete in the semi-finals of ‘The Voice Portugal’, scheduled for December 28th, with live broadcast on RTP.

The gala also had an emotional moment for the young woman from Madeira, who was surprised by her sisters Carlota and Diana. Júlia Ochôa shared how much she misses her two “best friends,” who live far away from her—one in Porto and the other in Madeira—while she resides in Lisbon, where she is studying Law.

