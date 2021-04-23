The effects of the depression Lola will be felt with greater intensity already this Friday. According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), periods of rain and generally cloudy skies are expected for Madeira, an taste of what will be the meteorological conditions in the archipelago for this weekend.

Also according to the Institute’s forecasts, the wind force will be moderate to strong (25 to 40 km / h), blowing strongly (40 to 50 km / h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 75 km / h in the afternoon. A small drop in the maximum temperature is also expected.

Regarding maritime unrest, at 12 noon on Friday, the Yellow Warning issued by the IPMA, which lasts until noon on Sunday, April 25, comes into force . Expect Northwest waves with 4 to 4.5 meters on the North Coast and Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

All calm and quiet my side of the island and not much rain yet, we had some during the night.