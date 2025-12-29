Madeira under orange alert for New Year’s Eve

IPMA forecasts heavy and persistent rainfall on the southern coast and in high-altitude areas between midnight and 6:00 AM on January 1, 2026

Still time for things to change, and it always seems to turn good on this special evening. We have had the weather warnings before, talk of cancellation, crap weather for the whole days with cloud almost touching the ground in many view points over Funchal, but as midnight approached the weather cleared like magic. We have had rain on a few New Year Eves also, thats in the 20 I have seen, but nothing enough to spoil the evening. So keep those fingers crossed.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira will be under yellow and orange weather warnings due to the forecast of heavy rain and wind, especially between the night of December 31st and the morning of January 1st, according to information provided by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

On the South coast, an orange warning for precipitation is in effect between 00:00 and 06:00 on January 1st, a period during which the rain may be heavy and persistent. Before and after this period, a yellow warning for precipitation is also in effect, specifically between 18:00 on December 31st and 00:00, and again between 06:00 and 12:00 on January 1st. For wind, the South coast will be under a yellow warning between 18:00 on December 31st and 09:00 on January 1st, with gusts up to 80 km/h.

In the mountainous regions of Madeira, the situation is even more severe. An orange warning for precipitation is in effect between 00:00 and 06:00 on January 1st, with heavy and persistent rain. As in other areas, there are also several periods with a yellow warning for precipitation before and after this interval. The wind also justifies a yellow warning, valid between 18:00 on December 31st and 09:00 on January 1st, with gusts that can reach 115 km/h.

A yellow warning for precipitation is in effect for the north coast of Madeira and Porto between 6:00 PM on December 31st and 12:00 PM on January 1st, with forecasts of sometimes heavy and persistent rain. A similar yellow warning has been issued for wind, valid between 12:00 AM and 9:00 AM on January 1st, with gusts that could reach 80 km/h.

Like this: Like Loading...