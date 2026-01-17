Driver loses control of vehicle in Campanário.

A driver lost control of the vehicle between last night and this morning on Estrada da Adega, in Campanário, about 100 meters below the old Adega football field, in an area of ​​curves and bends.

The vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in a vegetated area.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver exited the vehicle on his own, as the slope on the right side of the car is dozens of meters away, making it possible to get out.

According to what DIÁRIO has learned, there are no reports of injuries and it is presumed that the vehicle will be removed later today.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...