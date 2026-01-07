The Social Mobility Subsidy is once again operational at the Post Office.

I will be interested to know how this is working if anyone goes in the next week. They say new rules are in place.

On Wednesday, January 7th, CTT, Correios de Portugal, SA, resumed its role as the intermediary for the Portuguese Government in the payment of the Social Mobility Subsidy to residents of the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madeira.

Travel reimbursements have been suspended since January 1st due to a delay in the publication of the national decree that amends the rules for payment of the Social Mobility Subsidy for travel between the mainland and the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira.

The new model for the social mobility subsidy came into effect today and, as DIÁRIO observed this morning, the operation of delivering reimbursements has resumed in the city of Funchal, where it was possible to see the notice to users that the payment of the Social Mobility Subsidy is made from 9 am to 5 pm.

