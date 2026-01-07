Monte Palace compensates for the cable car stop with a shuttle service.

Monte Palace Madeira has created a shuttle service between Funchal and the garden to facilitate access for visitors during the period when the cable car will be out of service for maintenance work.

Shuttle tickets are exclusively for visitors to Monte Palace Madeira and it will not be possible to purchase tickets for ascent or descent only to Monte.

“This service is intended solely for those who wish to visit our garden, guaranteeing a complete and integrated experience,” emphasizes Monte Palace Madeira in a statement.

The round-trip ticket costs 23 euros.

The cable car will be out of service between January and April.

