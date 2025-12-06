Heavy rain and possible warnings for Madeira.

IPMA warns of worsening weather on Tuesday.

The regional delegate of IPMA in Madeira, Ricardo Tavares, stated that the coming days will be marked by very cloudy skies and the possibility of light precipitation, accompanied by light to moderate winds from the south.

The situation worsens from Tuesday morning, the 9th, when a significant increase in wind intensity is expected, becoming moderate to strong from the southwest, with gusts up to 60 km/h in the eastern and western extremes of Madeira and up to 75 km/h in the highlands. On the 10th, the wind is expected to shift to the north quadrant and lose intensity.

According to Ricardo Tavares, Tuesday the 9th will be particularly critical: “Periods of rain are expected, sometimes heavy from the early afternoon, then turning into showers, more frequent and intense on the northern slopes and highlands of Madeira Island.

Sea swells will also increase.

On the north coast and in Porto Santo, northwest waves are expected to range from 3 to 3.5 meters, temporarily decreasing to 2 to 2.5 meters on Sunday. However, from late morning on Monday the 8th, sea conditions will worsen to 3.5 to 4 meters, gradually decreasing throughout Tuesday.

Possibility of warnings

Based on the available information, the IPMA delegate admits that “the possibility of issuing a precipitation warning on the 9th from the afternoon onwards cannot be ruled out, especially for the northern slope, the highlands of Madeira Island and Porto Santo”, as well as warnings of rough seas for the north coast and Porto Santo for Monday and Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...