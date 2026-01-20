Whale in an advanced state of decomposition detected in Câmara de Lobos bay.

A large whale, in an advanced state of decomposition, was detected this afternoon in the bay of Câmara de Lobos, mobilizing resources from the Port Authority of Funchal to the site.

According to information obtained, officials from the Port Authority went to the coastal area to assess the situation and determine the best way to remove the animal, taking into account its size, state of decomposition, and sea conditions. At this stage, the authorities are analyzing the available technical options for safe removal.

The animal’s presence has generated attention along the coastline, since the bay of Câmara de Lobos is an area frequently used for maritime and leisure activities, as well as being a point of tourist interest.

The removal of large cetaceans requires specialized equipment and careful planning, not only for safety reasons, but also for environmental and public health concerns, given the gases released during the decomposition process.

The cause of the animal’s death is currently unknown. The Port Authority will continue to monitor the situation and will coordinate with other competent authorities the necessary operations to remove the whale from the bay.

From Diário Notícias

