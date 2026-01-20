The CR7 Museum refers the investigation into the vandalism of Ronaldo’s statue to the PSP

The CR7 Museum administration confirmed that the vandalism incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, January 20th, next to the Cristiano Ronaldo statue on Avenida do Mar, is being investigated by the relevant authorities.

In a response sent to JM, the museum clarifies that the case “is being handled by the PSP (Public Security Police) and will follow the legal procedures to ensure a just outcome,” adding that it has no further comments to make about what happened.

“We have nothing further to add regarding the incident,” confirmed Nuno Mendes of the CR7 Museum.

The incident gained prominence after the user ‘Zaino.tcc.filipe’ posted a video on social media that quickly went viral, showing him setting fire to the statue of the Portuguese international player, located in front of the CR7 Museum.

In the images, it is possible to observe the statue being, in a first phase, doused with a flammable liquid, before the author sets it on fire.

