Traffic Without Brakes

Road traffic on the two main road axes of Madeira Island has increased by 40% in the last five years. In 2025, there were 13,482 more vehicles circulating per day than in 2021, a number sufficient to fill, in single file, the entire length of the VR1 and VE3, covering the 68 kilometers of the main highway that crosses the south of Madeira Island, between Caniçal and Raposeira.

The total weighted average daily traffic across the two constricted road infrastructures of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) was calculated at 34,048 vehicles in 2021. This number has been growing over the following years, although at an increasingly lower rate: 14.3% in 2022, 7.8% in 2023, 7.3% in 2024, and 5.6% in 2025.

Traffic count (Average Daily Traffic Light & Heavy Vehicles)

This means that on average, 34,048 motor vehicles circulated daily on the roads of both Vialitoral and Via Expresso concessions in 2022, 38,905 in 2023, 41,943 in 2024, and 47,530 in 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...