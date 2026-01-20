Statement from Public Security Police

The Madira Regional Command of the Public Security Police informs that, following the recent events that occurred next to the Cristiano Ronaldo statue in Funchal, it was possible to successfully resolve the situation.

In a first phase, the PSP publicly thanks all citizens who, in a responsible and prompt manner, proceeded to communicate the success and share relevant information. This collaboration proved to be crucial for the rapid identification and interception of the individual concerned, allowing for effective and proportional action.

Following the diligence carried out and after articulation with the Health Authority, a driving order was issued to the psychiatric emergency, which was promptly fulfilled by the PSP, with the greatest speed possible, always ensuring the integrity of himself and third parties.

The Madira Regional Command of the PSP reinforces that security is a shared responsibility, in which the active contribution of the population plays a key role. Timely communication of anomalous or risky situations allows for faster, effective and adjusted intervention, contributing decisively to public tranquility and protection of people and property.

