IPMA extends orange warning for rough seas until noon on Saturday.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) extended, early this afternoon, the orange warning for rough seas in Madeira, extending it until 12:00 on Saturday, January 24th, which was initially scheduled to end at 7:00.

According to the update, the North Coast of Madeira and Porto Santo will be under an orange warning between 9 pm on Friday and noon on Saturday, due to the forecast of strong northwest swells, with waves between 5 and 6.5 meters in significant height, potentially reaching a maximum height of around 12 meters.

Before and after the orange warning period, these areas remain under a yellow warning, with northwest waves between 4 and 5 meters. Meanwhile, on the South Coast of Madeira, IPMA issued a yellow warning for rough seas in the western part, valid between 9 pm on Friday and 9 am on Saturday, forecasting west/northwest waves with heights between 4 and 4.5 meters.

From Diário Notícias

