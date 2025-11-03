Tourist dies in the Praia Formosa area.

A German tourist died this afternoon in the Praia Formosa area, more specifically in Praia do Areeiro.

As reported by DIÁRIO, bystanders and firefighters attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maritime Police took charge of the incident.

Fourth death at sea since the summer.

This is the fourth death at sea in the region since the summer.

The first victim, a man in his 50s, was found unconscious in the water. He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest at Praia Formosa beach and died on the way to the hospital.

The second incident occurred at Ponta do Passo, in Porto Santo. The foreigner was on vacation on the island with a group of friends and was swept away by the current.

The third death occurred last Saturday at Praia da Maiata, in Porto da Cruz. It was an Irish tourist who died while trying to save his daughter from the strong sea swell.

