PSP conducts search for missing tourist in the mountains of Madeira.

The PSP Search and Rescue Brigade, in coordination with the Regional Civil Protection Service, is engaged in the search for Igor Holewiński, the 31-year-old tourist who has been missing in Madeira since yesterday morning.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, Deputy Superintendent Fábio Castro confirmed that the police team began the search last night and continues today in the field, supported by drones.

However, according to what we have been able to ascertain, there is still no indication of the missing person’s whereabouts.

His sister, Olga Holewiński, told DIÁRIO that she has had no contact with him since yesterday morning, when the tourist informed her that he was going for a solo hike towards Pico Ruivo.

“The last signal from his mobile phone appeared in the Levada dos Tornos area. Since then, he hasn’t read messages or answered calls, which has never happened before. I earnestly ask anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact the local police,” he appealed.

Igor Holewiński is 1.95 m tall, has blond hair and wears glasses, his sister reported.

It is also known that the young man is on vacation in Madeira with his girlfriend.

