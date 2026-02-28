Easter trips over 500 euros

While the Social Mobility Subsidy is debated and postponed, entering and leaving the islands during the Easter period represents a small fortune. TAP leads in high prices, followed by easyJet and Ryanair. The Porto-Funchal-Porto fare reaches almost 700 euros. Maki g the Easter getawayvvery expensive, and also for students that want to return to the island to see family.

Madeira gains a new direct connection with Terceira in the Azores.

Also the headline story in today’s JM newspaper, on a front page highlighting dozens of cancelled flights. Strong winds are once again causing disruptions at Madeira Airport, affecting thousands of people. And warning will soon be in place for further winds, and disruption next week.

