FrenteMar Funchal closes all access to the sea.

Despite the ban, many continue to bypass the barriers and travel through the at-risk areas.

FrenteMar Funchal has just announced that all access to the sea in the bathing complexes and beaches is closed for safety reasons, due to the strong sea swell.

According to the information released, pedestrian traffic between Praia Formosa and Câmara de Lobos is also prohibited as a preventive measure due to adverse sea conditions.

“We appeal to all pedestrians traveling along the seafront to exercise extra caution, remain vigilant, and strictly respect the existing signage. Your safety is our priority,” the organization emphasizes.

Earlier today, before this measure was implemented, DIÁRIO received further reports from people who continue to ignore the signage on the promenade.

Speaking to our newspaper, director David Cunha reported on the situation. “The stretch has been closed since yesterday afternoon because we knew the sea conditions would worsen. For safety reasons, we closed this area. However, some people end up ignoring the restrictions. We put up physical barriers and signage, but even so, there are those who disregard them,” he stressed.

“Lifeguards not only warn people, but also explain the reason for the closure in a didactic way, trying to prevent the rules from being broken. Despite this, there are always those who ignore the instructions, and in these cases the Maritime Police are called to intervene,” he said, adding that people who do not comply may incur fines between 30 and 300 euros.

