Judicial Police conduct searches at three public institutions in Madeira.

The Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, the Institute for Mobility and Transport, and the Santa Cruz City Council are targeted.

Inspectors from the Judicial Police carried out searches yesterday at the facilities of the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure and the Institute for Mobility and Transport, and today at the Santa Cruz City Hall.

The Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure confirmed to DIÁRIO that, yesterday, the Judiciary Police carried out investigations at its facilities, as well as at the Institute for Mobility and Transport. It further stated that “during the investigations, all requested clarifications and information were provided, in full cooperation with the competent authorities, in strict compliance with the law.”

The Santa Cruz City Council confirmed an ongoing investigation by the PJ (Judicial Police) following a complaint. “The Santa Cruz City Council, through its services, is providing all the requested information, and no other information of public relevance will be disclosed,” the same entity added. According to DIÁRIO, personal mobile phones were seized during the searches at the municipality.

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