Metal supports on Avenida do Mar will be removed

The Funchal City Council (CMF) announced that it will proceed with the removal of the metal supports located on Avenida do Mar, in front of the ‘Portugal Store’ shop, following a complaint to DIÁRIO about the danger they represent to pedestrians.

The local authority clarified that the situation arose after the establishment changed its activity, transitioning from a licensed outdoor seating area to another type of business.

According to the rules in force, the placement and removal of these structures is the responsibility of the establishment owners. As this did not occur, the CMF (Municipal Council of Funchal) will now intervene to prevent inconveniences and accidents affecting pedestrian mobility.

From Diário Notícias

