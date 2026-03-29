Strong winds are once again disrupting operations at Madeira Airport.

6 flights at this very moment unable to land.

The strong winds felt this Sunday at Madeira International Airport are hindering air operations, forcing several planes to circle in the region’s airspace for extended periods while awaiting suitable landing conditions.

According to information available on Flight Radar and the ANA Aeroportos website, the following flights are currently on hold: Ryanair flight FR 400 from Paris (Beauvais), SAS Scandinavian flight SK 7933 from Stockholm (Arlanda), easyJet Europe flight EJU6833 from Porto, and Azores Airlines flight S4 160 from Ponta Delgada.

Despite the difficulties encountered throughout this early afternoon, in the last few hours some flights from Lisbon and London managed to land at Madeira Airport, although they too were forced to circle several times before receiving clearance for final approach.

According to meteorological data, the last wind gust recorded at the Santa Catarina station occurred at 12 noon, reaching 69 km/h.

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