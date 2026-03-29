MSC Cruises launches campaign highlighting cruises departing from Funchal.

MSC Cruises has launched a new promotional campaign, entitled ‘Easter 2026’, with discounts of up to 40% on selected cruises, valid between March 27 and April 7. The offer covers departures until March 2027.

Among the main highlights, the company emphasizes the cruises embarking and disembarking in Funchal, scheduled for the winter of 2026/2027, aboard the MSC Fantasia ship.

According to MSC Cruises, the itineraries will last seven nights and include routes through the Canary Islands, with stops at various destinations in the Spanish archipelago, allowing passengers to explore different cities along the way.

The promotion applies to cabins in the Interior, Sea View, and Bella Balcony categories, and is only available for new individual bookings and cannot be combined with other discounts.

The campaign is part of a broader offering from the company for different destinations and ships.

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